With a background in finance, real estate investing and as a landlord, David Qian is now a new board member of Pathways Vermont.
Qian has served on the board of nonprofits in New York City and enjoys giving back when possible. Pathways Vermont’s board of directors works to end homelessness and provide innovative mental health alternatives in Vermont.
“I’ve been working with Pathways as a landlord partner for almost eight years and have seen and admired the organization’s growth,” Qian said. “My family and I immigrated to this country with very little, and we struggled with housing issues firsthand. Being a proud Vermonter and having grown up here, I am happy to be part of the team that helps our community solve the homelessness issue.”
