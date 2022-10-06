Whitney Coombs Bowden has joined Charlotte-based public relations firm Junapr as associate director.
Bowden will focus on some of the firm’s key Vermont-based clients, including Vermont Law and Graduate School.
Previously, Bowden was the director of business development at Greater Burlington Industrial Corp. and marketing director for Kelly Brush Foundation. She has worked with agencies, resorts and non-profit organizations.
Bowden graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies.
Bowden resides in South Burlington with her husband, Seth, and dog, Pepper.
