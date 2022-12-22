Nina Mazuzan has joined the real estate team at Polli Properties in Williston.
Mazuzan says she characterizes her professional and personal life with two simple words: take care. Prior to becoming a real estate agent, Mazuzan spent many years in a variety of educational settings — college, elementary and preschool — assisting students and families as they navigated their unique personal and educational challenges.
A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, she has lived in Burlington for more than 30 years with her husband and children.
Off the clock, Mazuzan volunteers with Hope Lodge, the Cancer Patient Support Foundation and the Vermont Italian Cultural Association.
