PC Construction in South Burlington received two awards in mid-December at the annual meeting of the Associated General Contractors of Vermont.
The company earned a Best Builders Award in the heavy industrial renovation category for its work on the Green Mountain Power dam in Middlesex, and one of the company’s project managers, Anne Minor, won a Rising Stars Award.
The $2.1 million Middlesex dam project, completed in November 2020, included the installation of new vertical rock anchors along the crest of the dam, concrete resurfacing along the crest and rock stabilization in the spillway. The work required careful planning and extensive safety precautions to transform the dam’s crest into a functional, accessible and safe construction site for both employees and heavy equipment.
The project was completed on time, on budget and without injury while maintaining uninterrupted operations at this site.
Minor, who has been with the company for eight years, was recognized for her “exceptional leadership in the construction profession”
Minor has led teams on several major projects, including the recently completed historic Omni Mount Washington addition and renovation. She is now working on a $21.6 million Southwestern Vermont Health Care Emergency Department modernization project.
“I love seeing the fruits of my labor at the end of every day, and most of all I love the teamwork,” Minor said.
