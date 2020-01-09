PC Construction earned awards from Associated General Contractors chapters in Vermont, New York and Maine for its work on major projects in 2019 that helped to modernize and expand educational opportunities on academic campuses.
The company was given a Best Builders Award by the Associated General Contractors of Vermont for the University of Vermont STEM Complex project in Burlington.
This four-year project involved the demolition of two buildings and the construction of two new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics buildings, totaling nearly 185,000 square feet, including 34 teaching and research laboratories, advanced physics laboratories and clean room spaces. It is the largest new construction project the University has undertaken to date.
The Jeffrey J. Zogg Build New York Award from the Associated General Contractors of New York State recognized another university project, the new Engineering Innovation Hub at SUNY New Paltz.
This $11 million project provided a 19,500 square-foot facility to house the college’s new bachelor’s degree program in mechanical engineering and the headquarters and laboratories of the Hudson Valley Advanced Manufacturing Center.
PC Construction earned a Build Maine Award from the Associated General Contractors of Maine for its major renovation and expansion project at three school buildings within Regional School Unit 21 in the Kennebunkport area. The $47.2 million project, completed in December 2018, included the rehabilitation and expansion of two elementary schools and the area’s high school. In total, more than 147,000-square-feet in renovations and nearly 135,000-square-feet of additions were completed at the Mildred L. Day School, Kennebunkport Consolidated School and Kennebunk High School.
“These awards mean a lot to us,” said Jay Fayette, PC Construction president and CEO. “We have great people building great projects, and it is an honor to be recognized for those efforts by the Vermont, New York and Maine AGC Chapters. These awards belong to our employee-owners, who continue to build facilities safely, with the highest level of quality and to the complete satisfaction of our customers.”