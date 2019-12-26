PC Construction donated $5,000 to Common Roots, a local nonprofit organization committed to food education and food access.
“Common Roots is such an important organization for our community,” Jay Fayette, president and CEO of PC Construction. “Not only do they provide children and families in need with quality food and vegetables – particularly during school breaks when meals aren’t readily available – but they also support local farmers by educating the community about our food system.
Common Roots has led the Community Food Shares program for 11 years and will now partner with the South Burlington Food Shelf.
Common Roots Director Carol McQuillen said this shift will allow the organization to meet its 2020 goals, which include growing more organic food for the food shelf and inviting food shelf participants to the Common Roots Farm at South Village to grow food and select their own vegetables right at the farm.
“We are committed to providing several avenues for children, parents, and community members to participate in food access from soil to consumption,” said McQuillen. “We couldn’t make this happen without the generous support of organizations like PC Construction who truly value the importance of giving back to support the needs of our community.”
Fayette added, “PC’s employee-owners understand the importance of supporting basic needs in our community and we are proud to partner with organizations doing great work to help our neighbors in need of the essentials.”