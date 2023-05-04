SeaComm recently covered the cost of admission at Palace 9 Cinemas in South Burlington. More than 80 people enjoyed a movie of their choice. The credit union also provided patrons with a complimentary large popcorn, as well as reusable grocery totes, tumblers and sunglasses.
This event is part of the credit union’s Pay-It-Forward Program, which enables staff to deliver random acts of kindness in the communities they serve.
