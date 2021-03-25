Paw Print and Mail has acquired Pop Color, a Williston company, as its owner Michael Swaidner retires.
According to a press release, the South Burlington print, design, direct mail and promotional item company will continue Swaidner’s longstanding tradition to his customers.
Paw Print and Mail has been in business since 1990 and is currently owned by Tim Fortune.
