Pastors Michael and Donna Kriesel, of South Burlington-based Vibrant Church, will retire together on June 1 — after 32 years at the pulpit.
The duo have served as ministers to families, women’s and men’s groups.
They live in South Burlington.
According to Robin Danaher, of Essex, the Kriesels have played roles in the DARE National Night Out, parades and much more.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Danaher said via email, they provided monthly gift baskets to the city’s schools, fire department, police department town office and pediatric doctors’ offices.
While their church was closed down because of the pandemic, the pastors and a team of sewers made more than 500 masks for kids.
“Their hearts were grieving with not being able to do our big Christmas Party outreach until we decided to do something out of the box, with a drive by Christmas party for kids,” Danaher said. “This outdoor event, was a highlight for many smiling faces that drove through our parking . Over 2,000 people attended this drive by event.”
They are also responsible for food drives, school supply drives, blood drives and donations and Truck-to-Trunk events, in which a tractor-trailer with thousands of boxes of food provide to those in need.
Best of luck in retirement!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.