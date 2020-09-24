Starting a new job always comes with a learning curve. But taking on a new job during a pandemic brings its own unique set of challenges: like working with colleagues one has only met online, or at a distance, with a mask on.
For Dr. Simha Ravven, the new chief medical officer at the Howard Center, it’s all about finding thoughtful, safe ways of gathering while taking on new responsibilities.
In her new role, Ravven will direct psychiatric and clinical care services at the Howard Center.
The Howard Center provides mental health, developmental disability and substance use services through more than 60 programs across Chittenden County, St. Albans and Rutland. The Center serves about one-tenth of Chittenden County residents.
Locally, the Howard Center has physical locations for a school program and its Chittenden Clinic in South Burlington, and two residential homes in Hinesburg, according to Adam Brooks, the Center’s assistant director of communications.
Now a few weeks at the helm, Ravven will see the organization into its next chapter and mission to help meet the county’s mental healthcare and substance use needs.
Selecting a new Chief Medical Officer
The Howard Center chose Ravven after a national search campaign that began in September 2019. Ravven went through three rounds of interviews including talks with staff, the organization’s board, clients and community members, according to Ann Pugh, a member of the board, a South Burlington resident and state representative.
Ravven started work on Aug. 31, 2020 and has been learning the ropes alongside outgoing Chief Medical Officer Sandra Steingard.
“I’m very excited. I think that Dr. Ravven is going is going to be a wonderful addition and leader at the Howard Center,” Pugh said. “Her compassion, her prior experience, both in a leadership role and in Vermont, and the fact that she is well connected with state and regional and national organizations, means that she can bring that knowledge and expertise from inside and outside the state.”
A proclivity for psychiatry
Ravven did not always picture herself in psychiatry. In fact, it wasn’t until after her undergraduate studies that she discovered a passion for medical care.
After college, Ravven served with the Peace Corps in Morocco where she was assigned to a rural clinic and worked on administering immunization and then offering education on immunization as part of a clinic team.
Later, when she began medical school, she didn’t have an exact picture of what type of medicine she wanted to practice. It was a mentor who inspired her to specialize in psychiatry. Ravven’s grandfather had also been a psychiatrist, which had exposed her to the work.
“Seeing what the work was, was inspiring,” she said. “What appealed to me was the ability to spend time with people and really understand their stories.”
Ravven comes to the Howard Center following posts as senior medical director and interim chief medical officer at the Brattleboro Retreat — a southern Vermont-based center with inpatient and outpatient psychiatric services.
The Brattleboro Retreat has faced financial and staffing challenges in recent times. This January, Retreat CEO and President Louis Josephson said the organization was considering closing a quarter of its hospital beds to help with its financial struggles, VTDigger reported. Between January 11 and May 2020 about 115 staff members left the Brattleboro retreat, in what VTDigger called an “exodus” of staff.
Ravven said the most important things she learned at her time there were understanding the people she supervised, their goals and how she could support them in achieving those goals. Doing that, she said, helps improve patient care.
Now a few weeks in at the Howard Center, Ravven has taken on her own caseload of patients, alongside her leadership duties.
“I very much better understand the challenges that our staff face and the realities of our patients if I am directly interfacing with patients and providing direct care,” Ravven said.
She also brings experience in forensic psychiatry to her new role.
Forensic psychiatry examines the intersection of law and psychiatry, looking at psychiatric evaluations through the court system and clinical treatment of people with criminal justice involvement.
Informed by those studies, Ravven has advocated for access to medical care in corrections department.
Pugh said she’s looking forward to seeing Ravven bring her forensic psychiatry expertise to the Center.
“She brings a unique set of skills in the area of forensic evaluation, which I think will help us in terms of creating greater clarity for the clinical needs of individuals who are struggling with mental illness in a way that, perhaps, minimizes unnecessary incarceration,” Pugh said.
For now, Ravven is ready to listen to Howard Center staff and to learn about the organization’s needs. She is likewise eager to learn about the individual programs at Howard Center through team meetings and by visiting each of the 60 programs, one by one.
She views the greatest challenges in health care as focusing on preventive care and intervention rather than an emphasis on procedural care.
Ravven believes in looking at ways of supporting healthy families and wellness within communities so that people have support and don’t get sick.
“It’s really exciting working with energized people and working directly with patients,” she said.
Her spare time is spent with her husband and two daughters. She also likes to bake, draw and paint.
Someday, when Ravven retires from her post, she hopes to be remembered as an empathetic leader.
“I want to be known and remembered as someone who listens closely, is driven by empathy, and, more broadly, helped to change and improve the health and health care of our community,” Ravven said.
