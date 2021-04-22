Corie Montgomery, of Essex, has joined Adam Hergenrother Companies as executive assistant.
She previously worked as an administrative assistant for Margolis Healy and Associates and before that as a celebrity personal and executive assistant in Manhattan.
Montgomery brings with her more than 15 years of experience.
Currently she serves as the Vermont Branch Director of the International Association of Administrative Professionals.
