The New England Federal Credit Union has chose four recipient organizations to receive $625 each – part of its $10,000 annual gift package given four times per year.
The South Burlington Library Foundation’s ASPIRE campaign, which aims to make the library a go-to spot for all ages, was among those selected.
Others include the Josh Pallotta Fund for the creation of a wellness center to help prevent veteran suicides, Technology for Tomorrow digital literacy programming and Hunger Free Vermont’s Universal School Meals program.
