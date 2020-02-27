New England Federal Credit Union awarded a $1 million grant to the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) to increase housing options for families who are experiencing homelessness in Vermont. The announcement was made Jan. 27 at COTS’ Main Street Family Shelter.
“One of the many benefits of NEFCU’s growth is our ability to give back to the communities we serve,” said John Dwyer, president and CEO of the credit union. “There is no shortage of worthy causes and pressing needs, but a place to call home is the foundation for everything else in life. Without that foundation to build on, life’s challenges can seem insurmountable. We are pleased to be able to support COTS in their efforts to provide services for those individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.”
Nearly one in four people staying in a state-funded emergency shelter in Vermont is a child. In response to this, COTS is working to meet the emergency needs of those children and invest in long-term strategies to end family homelessness.
“We are grateful to New England Federal Credit Union for this extraordinary gift and their longtime support,” said COTS Executive Director Rita Markley. “This grant will give families a desperately needed bridge back to stable housing, and greatly reduce their time in emergency shelter. We are elated.”