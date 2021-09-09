Melissa Reyes of South Burlington has earned financial marketing professional certification from the American Bankers Association.
She is marketing director for Professional Financial Associates, LLC in Colchester.
Reyes has more than 20 years of experience in strategic marketing and client experience management. Before joining the firm in 2016, Reyes led marketing efforts at a local real estate firm, a professional trade association and a marketing/advertising company.
She also spent many years as a reporter, designer and editor at newspapers throughout the United States. Melissa has a degree public relations and recreation from Western Kentucky University and studied in the University of Northern Colorado’s sports marketing graduate program.
“She continues to be leader in our organization and a valuable asset to team members, industry associates and clients,” said managing partner Timothy Monty.
The certification is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of financial services marketing. To qualify for certification, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the financial services marketing profession, pass an exam and agree to abide by a code of ethics.
