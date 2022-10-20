Lund has received a $20,000 grant from NorthCountry Federal Credit Union to support Lund’s Parent Child Center services.
As a legislatively designated parent child center, Lund works with families across Chittenden County and the state using a strengths-based, multi-generational approach to support strong families.
Lund’s services aim to enhance parenting skills, foster the healthy development and well-being of children, youth, and families, prevent child abuse and neglect, increase school readiness, support healthy family relationships and promote family economic success.
“Childhood is a formative time for development, and the quality of life for children and their families during these years can have a lasting impact,” said Bob Morgan, NorthCountry Federal Credit Union’s CEO. “We continue to support Lund so that they can provide their services to all those who need it.”
“As families work to recover from the impacts of the last few years, these services are needed more than ever,” said Mary Burns, Lund’s president and CEO. “Because of this support, Lund’s Parent Child Center services help ensure children can get off to a healthy start and parents have the support they need.”
