Paul Briody, a certified financial planner from South Burlington, ranked 12th in Vermont on Forbes’ 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list.
He is president of the Backshore Wealth Management Group of the Wells Fargo Advisor Financial Network with offices in Williston and Greenville, N.C.
Since 2016, Briody has been recognized by the network as a premier advisor, a distinction held by a select group within the firm as measured by completion of educational components, business production and professionalism.
He studied business at Providence College and has lived in Vermont since 1990 with his wife, Amy MacMullan Briody. Their two grown children attended South Burlington schools.
