Ian Sutherland has been named treasurer of the Vermont Independent Agents Association.
He was sworn into his board position Sept. 17.
At Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group Sutherland advises clients in the development of insurance and risk management programs. In 2014, he became a stockholder, was elected vice president in 2018 and made director of sales in 2019. He joined the company in 2009.
Sutherland lives in South Burlington with his wife and four children.
