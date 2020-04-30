It was all hands on deck for the Windjammer’s owners when Gov. Phil Scott ordered state restaurants to close or switch to a curbside pickup model by March 17.
Restaurant managers had to quickly tack and set a new course for the Windjammer amid COVID-19 concerns.
First, the restaurant closed its doors, laying off most of its staff in the process. The past month has been “heartbreaking,” General Manager Dan Phelan said. The Windjammer has dished up cuisine for 40 years and has been the setting of engagements, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries.
“What we do is take care of people, provide them with a good time and provide them with good food and happiness,” he said. “But that is not there anymore.”
Restaurant managers have spent the past weeks swabbing the decks and planning new ventures for serving South Burlington in a socially distanced world.
In Mid-April, the company forayed into curbside pickup.
“We’re kind of crawling before we walk as far as what we’re offering,” Phelan said. Adding, the Windjammer has been listening to its “fans” on social media to determine what they miss most. Those conversations, in part, inspired the restaurant to try its hand at retail, selling some of its homemade dressings in bulk.
But already, the Windjammer is setting its sails for the winds of change. Staff know that the transition back to in-restaurant dinning will be gradual and likely require some modifications.
“If I had a crystal ball it’d be ideal, but we’re going to take it as it comes,” Phelan said. The Windjammer has always taken precautions with handwashing and food handling and will continue those measures, he said.
“Are we going to be wearing masks when we walk around the restaurant?” Phelan pondered. “Who knows? I mean, if that’s the new normal, then I guess we’ll have to adapt.”
The restaurant’s piece de resistance is its salad bar. Shaped like a ship, the long bar brims with a variety of greens, vegetables, homemade dressings and breads. And every patron who orders an entrée gets to plate their very own lettuce masterpiece.
But when the restaurant eventually reopens, that feature may need to adapt.
“We’ve talked about our salad bar and obviously, that’s, that’s such a focal point of the restaurant,” Phelan said. In the days before the restaurant barred its doors, the Windjammer offered a selection of kitchen-made salads for those who did not wish to go to the self-serve bar. That’s a practice the restaurant may continue after its doors reopen.
“We’re just trying to stay positive and figure out how we can adapt to change and make the best out of what’s to come,” Phelan said. “You’re only stronger when you go through those things.”
As hearty as their computers: OnLogic
Computers made at South Burlington-based OnLogic are built to survive extreme temperatures – hot and cold – dust and other trying conditions.
Now the company is putting itself is becoming resilient, weathering the storm caused by COVID-19.
“Anywhere where a regular computer just wouldn’t survive, our systems continue to work,” said OnLogic co-founder Roland Groeneveld.
Operating since 2003, the company has created computers used in mining, energy/solar and military settings. They’ve been purchased by large organizations ranging from NASA, to Google to Amazon.
In that time, the company has expanded internationally to Europe, Malaysia and Taiwan.
And it was word from Malaysia that was among Groeneveld’s first indications that COVID-19 would be impacting business.
Groeneveld had been planning an April trip to the OnLogic offices in Taiwan and Malaysia.
“About two months ago, things started to get a little crazy Malaysia and the team there said, ‘You really shouldn’t come because everything’s going to get closed and it’s going to be really hard to even stay in a hotel,’” he said. “That kind of was the first indicator that it was starting to get close to us.”
Mask-wearing in Taiwan and safety measures in Malaysia helped lessen the blow. It was OnLogic’s European branch that felt the first big impact.
Groeneveld said he began to encourage employees there to work from home.
“Then it quickly became an issue here, as well,” he said of the virus entering the U.S. “Even before the governor shut down, we already had 85% of people working from home.”
Most employees have been able to use computers and phones at home to get their work done.
“The first week it was kind of rough, really, to try to get used to it,” Groeneveld said. “But right now, I think we’re probably at, let’s say, 90% productivity as an organization.”
With kids completing the school year remotely, some of Groeneveld’s employees have had to balance work, childcare and life in quarantine.
“There are always distractions at home,” Groeneveld said. “You think, ‘Oh, well I might as well do some laundry,’ of course when that laundry is done, you can take longer and think, ‘I might as well do some ironing.’”
Groeneveld said these distractions are different from those at work, like catching up with a coworker.
Water cooler talk can build relationships between workers in a way that sorting one’s sock drawer simply can’t.
OnLogic job interviews have also had to shift online.
“I think it’s awful,” Groeneveld said. “An interview is already really hard, but [now] you’re missing that personal dimension.”
Meeting a job candidate in-person allows Groeneveld to see a bit of their social skills from the moment they walk into the room to when they shake hands.
“As a manager, you really want that culture fit,” he said, “and that is just impossible to assess over video right now.”
The production floor, arguably, has seen the greatest transitions.
OnLogic is considered an essential business because the computers it produces aid in food supply, logistics and medical devices. Of late, some OnLogic computers have been used in plants manufacturing additional ventilators to help COVID-19 patients.
“They’re kind of the real heroes,” Groeneveld said of production workers. “We need to keep working on those orders, and our production team is continuing to come to work every day.”
OnLogic has taken precautions like reorganizing its production floor and cleaning four times per day. Employees’ temperatures are taken before they enter the facility, and space has been created between their work areas.
Employees have also taken to wearing masks in the facility and agreed to limit their exposure to others outside of the workplace.
And unlike hospitality, restaurant and retail businesses, OnLogic has been able to remain largely intact.
“We are very much committed to keeping every employee and we were lucky in the sense that our business is still pretty good,” Groeneveld said. But he believes this pandemic will have a multiyear impact; and has already seen some challenges. Several customers have had to close their businesses during the pandemic and can’t accept deliveries from OnLogic.
The company has also seen its customers push off some orders for later in the year, delaying some anticipated revenues. But orders from food and medical companies have “ramped up,” Groeneveld said.
“So far, we’re good,” he said. “We are concerned about what that does for the future though because obviously, this is going to create some level of recession.”
OnLogic is currently working on plans for when employees can gradually return to the office.
“Luckily we’re a financially strong company,” Groenveld said. “We believe we can see through this.”