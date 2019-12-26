Burlington law firm Dinse P.C. announced David Gurtman, of South Burlington, was included on the 2019 New England Super Lawyers list for his work in business and corporate law.
Gurtman was identified as a “Super Lawyer,” based on extensive nomination and polling among New England attorneys aimed at identifying New England’s top attorneys in each class.
Fellow South Burlington resident, Ted Lawrence, was named to the 2019 New England Rising Stars list of the best attorneys who are 40 or under, or who have been practicing for 10 years or less.