South Burlington staffing agency Working Fields has hired Chelsea Bardot Lewis as its first chief operating officer.
She previously worked with the Vermont Community Foundation and led business development for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.
Lewis, of Waterbury, has served on the Working Fields Advisory Board since its inception, according to a press release.
“Working Fields is being called upon to expand our reach, and I am thrilled to welcome Chelsea to the team to help drive this growth,” founder and CEO Mickey Wiles said. “Her passion for our mission, clear leadership experience, and extensive relationships across the public and non-profit sectors make Chelsea an excellent fit for the position.”
