Design-build firm ReArch Company has hired Holly LeClair, of South Burlington, as a health and safety manager. In her new position, LeClair will promote and foster the health and safety culture at ReArch.

In 1995. LeClair started her safety career as a construction company’s safety officer and has been a safety consultant for the past 20 years in the insurance industry. Throughout her career, she has developed and administered loss prevention/safety strategies for a variety of industries throughout Vermont, while also maintaining and managing a growing risk management team.

LeClair has a bachelor of science in psychology from St. Michael’s College. She is an OSHA Authorized Trainer for the 10- and 30-hour course for both general industry and Construction.

A certified Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED Instructor for the Workplace, she holds a license in property/casualty for the state of Vermont. LeClair has an associates in risk management, as well as a workplace violence prevention specialist designation.

LeClair is involved with the American Society of Safety Professionals and is a South Burlington High School social media volunteer for the girls varsity soccer and track.

