Burlington law firm Dinse announced that James P. Langan of South Burlington has been elected as a director and shareholder.
Langan joined the law firm in 2014 after beginning his legal career in the real estate department of a large Boston law firm and the division of finance of the University of Vermont. His practice focuses primarily on real estate and business transactions.
Langan helps clients in commercial real estate and land use practice, including purchases, sales, state and local permitting, leasing and common interest community governance. He provides guidance to clients with their business operations, including financing, commercial contracting, acquisitions, employee housing and permitting and zoning.
A native of Vermont, Langan is a graduate of Harvard University and William & Mary Law School.