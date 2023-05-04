The Lake Champlain Chamber has named Gallagher, Flynn and Company its 2023 Business of the Year.
The award recognizes the company’s record of growth in employment, production and operations along with its history of success.
Announced at the chamber’s 112th annual dinner on April 13, the award honors businesses that exemplify the hard work and commitment necessary to succeed despite risks and challenges. The winner also shows significant achievements in innovation and superior community involvement with a dedication of time and resources.
One of the largest independent certified public accountant and business consulting firms in northern New England, Gallagher, Flynn and Company has been in business for more than 60 years and a Lake Champlain Chamber member since the firm’s early years.
“This is a reflection of the effort and energy the Gallagher, Flynn and Company team invests into creating long-standing, highly collaborative client and community relationships that produce a culture of mutual success,” said Jason Hamilton, managing partner of the company.
