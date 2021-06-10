Jennifer Barrett of South Burlington has been appointed vice president of Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group.
Barrett joined the insurance company in 2009 and became a stockholder in 2014. She has 20 years of experience in the industry, most of which has been focused specifically in the field of risk management.
“Jennifer has played a critical role in our growth over her tenure with the firm by developing and integrating our risk management offerings into our business client relationships,” said President and CEO Paul Plunkett.
She is a licensed property and casualty agent, a licensed workers’ compensation insurance adjuster, and holds designations as a certified risk manager, construction risk specialist and registered workers’ compensation specialist.
Jennifer lives in South Burlington with her husband and two children.
