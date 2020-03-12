Aviatron, an aviation component repair company, has received more than $8,000 through the Vermont Training Program (VTP), a workforce development program.
The grant funding will allow for employee training with Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier on their CRJ 200 and CRJ 700 jet airliners.
Employees will be certified on the aircraft parts and be able to troubleshoot issues. The skills are transferrable, so new or current employees will gain this proficiency through on-the-job training.
“It’s a great support from VTP to get our technicians exposed to these aircraft systems,” said Zlatan Valjevac, Aviatron VP of Operations. “You can only get so much experience from books and manuals. Seeing the final result and how all the components work and operate together is amazing and very helpful.”
Aviatron began operations in Montreal, Quebec, and has served the commercial and regional aerospace industry with quality component overhaul services for more than 30 years.
In 1994, it expanded into the regional airline market and added a U.S. division, based in South Burlington.
“As Vermont’s aerospace manufacturing sector continues to mature, having companies like Aviatron train their employees on new technologies is invaluable,” Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle said. “It is important to keep Vermonters at the forefront of this industry and the Vermont Training Program helps do just that.”