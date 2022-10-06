Kathryn Blume has joined the nonprofit Hyperbaric Vermont as general manager.
The mission of Hyperbaric Vermont is to raise awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and to make this treatment more accessible. One of its treatment centers is located in South Burlington.
Blume is a public speaker, award-winning solo performer, writer, life coach and passionate advocate for creative, justice-infused, world-saving action.
She was the co-founder and executive director of the award-winning climate and sustainability game Vermontivate and served as communications director for the cannabis media and events company Heady Vermont.
She also founded the environmental news radio show “Earth on the Air,” co-founded the Lysistrata Project, the first worldwide theatrical event for peace, and is the author of “Dancing to the Beat of the Great, Green Heart,” a collection of essays and speeches on building a climate movement of hope and power.
