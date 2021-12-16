A South Burlington author has been appointed to the board of the Howard Center. The broad-based social services agency for Chittenden County has also elected new officers for the coming year.
New board member Jodi Girouard this year published a memoir entitled “Living with the Neighbors,” which details her journey to heal, accept and survive her mental illness.
She has also published a collection of essays, “Much Madness,” released in November 2019. She has previously published two books of poetry, won several writing contests, and has been published online. Girouard holds a bachelor’s degree in education and English and has previously taught.
Andrew Collier of Westford, deputy commissioner at the Department of Liquor, and Mat Robitaille of Milton, vice president and senior business banking relationship manager at KeyBank, were also elected.
The following board officers were elected for one-year terms:
George Philibert, also of South Burlington, will serve as treasurer. He is the president of GHP Advisors, PC, a practice focused on the tax and business advisory needs of closely held businesses and their owners, business valuations, litigation support and family accounting and advisory services.
Philibert participated on the 1994 merger committee that helped create the current Howard Center. He is a co-founder and past board president of Vermont Jump$tart for Personal Financial Literacy, Inc., and served as a past president of Howard Center’s board.
Two Shelburne residents, Meg O’Donnell and Cyndee Cochrane Sturtevant, will serve as president and secretary, respectively. Kelly Deforge of Essex Junction was elected vice president.
The following board members have been renewed for another three-year term: Kathy Connolly (Burlington), Michael Couture (Colchester), Meg O’Donnell, Ann Pugh (South Burlington), and Cyndee Cochrane Sturtevant (Shelburne).
