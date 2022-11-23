Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group won the 2022 Outstanding Business of the Year Award from the Vermont Chamber of Commerce and Vermont Business magazine.
The company will accept the award at the Vermont Economic Conference on Monday, Jan. 30, at the University of Vermont Dudley H. Davis Center.
The award is presented annually to the Vermont business that demonstrates commitment to community, workforce well-being, environmental stewardship and growth in sales or employment.
Hickok & Boardman is a leading broker in Vermont for business and personal property and casualty insurance. Their mission of developing long-term relationships with clients, employees and communities has served them well for over two centuries as their business has grown and their client services have expanded.
“Hickok & Boardman has been a keystone of the Vermont economy since 1821,” said Vermont Chamber of Commerce president Betsy Bishop. “Their record of dedication to Vermont as a service provider, employer and community leader sets a high bar for doing business in Vermont.”
