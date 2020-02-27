South Burlington’s Heritage Aviation, an employee-owned aviation services company, received more than $13,000 for professional development, maintenance and safety promotion.
It will also be used to certify employees in Aviation Ground Safety and Aviation Program Safety Management.
The grant funding was awarded through the Vermont Training Program.
The Vermont Department of Economic Development reported that those that are enrolled in its maintenance apprenticeship program will have the opportunity to obtain an airframe and powerplant certification, providing a new career path for these employees and allows them to “learn and earn” the certification instead of going back to school.
Through the Vermont Training Program, Heritage’s maintenance department will also learn about and service new aircraft types, receiving an 80-hour interactive instruction, which focuses on troubleshooting and repairing issues for Cirrus aircraft systems.
“We truly appreciate the support of the state and believe that they have made an excellent investment in Vermont,” said David Stiller, president of Heritage Aviation.
Founded in 1984, Heritage Aviation provides maintenance, avionics, and fixed base operations for aircrafts from Burlington International Airport.
“Professional development helps companies and Vermont’s workforce grow in tandem and it is great to see the Vermont Training Program aid that development,” said Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “Heritage was voted as one of the best places to work in Vermont in 2019, and they show strong interest in providing both professional growth and economic opportunities to its employees.”