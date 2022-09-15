Dr. Sunil “Sunny” Eappen, has been named president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network.
Eappen will be responsible for oversight of all operations, including the academic medical center, five community hospitals, children’s hospital, multi-specialty physicians’ group, and home health and hospice agency.
He currently serves as chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs for Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and is an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School.
He succeeds Dr. John R. Brumsted, who is retiring after more than 10 years. Eappen starts Nov. 28.
“All through the search process, Dr. Eappen stood out as a leader whose personal and professional values closely align with the strategic direction of the network,” said Allie Stickney, chair of the health network board of trustees and CEO search committee. “His track record of building partnerships, commitment to health equity and belief in a value-based approach to health care will build upon the strong foundation Dr. Brumsted began a decade ago.”
Throughout his time at the Mass General Brigham system, Eappen’s leadership was integral to improving clinical care and the patient experience. He also served since 2020 as the interim leader for Brigham’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, representing Brigham and Women’s for Mass General Brigham United Against Racism.
Eappen is the author of numerous published articles and a national speaker on topics including optimizing operating room efficiency, surgical checklist implementation and change management.
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to work alongside, learn from and support thousands of dedicated providers and staff across Vermont and northern New York, and to deliver on the promise of the UVM Health Network,” Eappen said. “Together, we will address our challenges and work to provide expert, equitable, value-based health care for our patients and communities.”
“I’m incredibly pleased with the result of the search, and I’m dedicated to ensuring a smooth leadership transition for our health system,” said Brumsted. “Dr. Eappen is an accomplished academic physician and skilled administrator, including his interim leadership of one of the premier teaching hospitals in the country.”
