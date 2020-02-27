Erica Havers of South Burlington has been promoted to president of Blodgett Oven Group. In her new role she will direct and oversee the Middleby brands Blodgett, Perfect Fry, Marsal and BKI, all of which are manufactured in Essex.
“Erica has proven herself to be a very effective and highly-respected leader. She brings a track record of success in many business areas and an impressive, accomplished tenure with Blodgett which will serve her well in her new role,” said Steve Spittle, Middleby Group president. “Additionally, Erica played a critical role in helping execute the seamless move of the Blodgett operation to Essex in the second half of 2018, as well as incorporating additional Middleby brands through the expansion of the Essex manufacturing campus. The entire process has exceeded our expectations due to solid planning and the unwavering commitment of Erica and the entire Blodgett team.”
Under Havers’ leadership, the Blodgett engineering team introduced and expanded the Hoodini Ventless series of products ranging from combi to convection ovens solutions.
Havers has been a Blodgett employee for 27 years. Prior to her promotion she was general manager and, prior to that, held senior positions in the accounting department, most recently, controller. She started her career at Blodgett as an accounts payable clerk.
Haver received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Champlain College. A seventh-generation Vermonter, she lives with her family in South Burlington where she is involved with local community events.