Age Well has received a $100,000 donation from Hannaford Supermarkets and the Hannaford Charitable Foundation to support its healthy meal delivery program.
The program distributes fresh and nutritious foods as part of a comprehensive health care plan for older adults with chronic health conditions in northwestern Vermont
The donation is one component of a more than $1.5 million commitment to support healthy meal programs in New England and New York through the charitable foundation’s new Eat Well, Be Well: A Path to Better Health initiative. The program highlights the importance of nutritious food in achieving long-term wellness for food insecure individuals with a history of chronic illness.
The $100,000 donation to Age Well in Colchester will support the introduction of a new component to the non-profit organization’s Meals on Wheels program, which delivers balanced prepared meals to homebound older adults throughout Vermont.
“At Hannaford, we have long believed that fresh food is a critical ingredient to ensuring the vitality of our communities,” said Hannaford Charitable Foundation board chair Peter Forester, who also serves as senior vice president of merchandising for the grocery retailer. “Healthy meal programs break down the barriers that many individuals face in regularly accessing the wholesome, nutritious meals that their bodies and minds need.”
“As a family physician for over 40 years in Vermont, I have learned that one way to improve health care for older Vermonters is to invest more in community based services, like Age Well,” said Dr. Allan Ramsay, president of the board of Age Well. “Treating nutritional food as medicine for people with diabetes can lead to better control of this disease and better quality of life.”
