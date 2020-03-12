The Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center (VMEC) announced the results of its annual election of advisory board members and board chair.
Re-elected to an additional two-year term was Lisa Groeneveld of South Burlington. She first joined the board in 2018.
Groeneveld is co-owner, chair of the board and COO of OnLogic, a global industrial PC company.
Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center is a not-for-profit center that provides consulting and training to help manufacturers improve operations and grow.