The Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center (VMEC) announced the results of its annual election of advisory board members and board chair.

Re-elected to an additional two-year term was Lisa Groeneveld of South Burlington. She first joined the board in 2018.

Groeneveld is co-owner, chair of the board and COO of OnLogic, a global industrial PC company.

Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center is a not-for-profit center that provides consulting and training to help manufacturers improve operations and grow.

