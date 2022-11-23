The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program has generated more than $2 million in donations to community organizations throughout New England and New York, the grocery store chain announced.
For each special fight hunger and community reusable shopping bags shoppers buy, the company donates $1 to a local hunger relief agency or non-profit organization in the store’s community.
Since its inception in 2014, more than 2.7 million reusable bags benefitting more than 5,600 nonprofit organizations have been sold, replacing the need for more than 82 million single-use plastic bags. Additionally, nearly 9.4 million meals have been provided through the purchase of the bags.
Among the beneficiaries of the program is Age Well, advocates for the aging population of northwestern Vermont. For nearly 50 years, Age Well has provided Vermont residents with the support to manage daily living needs, with the goal of keeping them active, healthy and independent. The reusable bag program supports Age Well’s Meals on Wheels program.
“Hannaford’s support comes at a time when we are facing unprecedented numbers of aging Vermonters needing meal deliveries and the support that accompanies Meals on Wheels,” said Tracey Shamberger, Age Well director of business development and communications. “For many older Vermonters, their Meals on Wheels volunteer may be the only person that they see on any given day. This connection combats social isolation and adds a layer of safety, but more importantly it reminds those we serve that they are not forgotten.
