“This country really means a lot to me. I came with a dream and we’re really working toward that,” Klinton Zhegu said, reminiscing about what the Fourth of July means to him and his family, and even more so, what it means for their business, Green Valley Coconut Water.
The South Burlington couple, Kim Nguyen and Klinton Zhegu, are changing the way people think about coconut water while also paying homage to Nguyen’s home country of Vietnam in the process. Zhegu, an engineer by trade, is originally from Albania but came to the United States in 1996 to work for IBM. On business in Vietnam in 2004, he met his wife Nguyen, who would later introduce him to the magic of coconut water.
“When she first introduced me to coconut water, I knew nothing, to be honest, about what it was,” Zhegu said. “But maybe 14 years ago she was like, ‘Hey, let’s have this because this is healthy.’ To be honest, I didn’t like it at all.”
Coconuts and coconut water are a year-round delicacy in Vietnam, Nguyen said. But when she came to the U.S. in 2004, the coconut water she found was strikingly different than the taste she grew up loving.
It wasn’t until the duo went on a routine trip to Vietnam to visit Nguyen’s family in 2014 that Zhegu was introduced to Vietnamese coconut water for the first time. The taste differed so drastically from what he had back in America — it’s much sweeter as opposed to the salty flavor that envelops many of the brands today on store shelves.
“My husband brought me to the U.S., and he knew my family had a coconut business in Vietnam,” she said. “So, when I came here, we saw so many people drinking coconut water and my husband said, ‘Why don’t we bring that water to Vermont?’”
The couple spent the first year creating a business plan and contracting with family and other local farmers in the valley of Bén Tren in South Vietnam to source the freshest coconuts possible.
The region where the coconuts are harvested is surrounded by rivers and farmland, which Zhegu said is mostly why their product has sweeter undertones.
“Most coconut trees grow close to the sea or ocean in other places, even in Vietnam too. But this one is so inland that the soil is not saturated with salt water. It’s mostly the river, so that’s why it’s sweet,” explained Zhegu.
Most everything, including packaging, is done in Vietnam before the product takes the two-month haul to the States and its eventual arrival to a warehouse in South Burlington. But Nguyen and Zhegu oversee the entire process and visit Vietnam frequently throughout the year to ensure consistency, their biggest concern.
“Our vision is centered on these two things: First to be healthy, and second to be affordable because we don’t need to be greedy,” Zhegu said. “There’s no need for pesticides. If we were to apply pesticides, it’s money wasted because there’s always flowing water; it’s a delta with so many rivers.”
The duo sold their first case to Healthy Living shortly after the business plan was developed — before the product was even in their hands — and interest from surrounding stores has never stopped.
“I was honest that we didn’t have the product yet,” explained Zhegu. “I just wanted to measure how much interest there was in coconut water. We met with Healthy Living in November, and they were like, ‘Yes, we’ll buy your coconut water.’ Then we went to another place, and they were like, ‘Yes, we’ll buy your coconut water.’ And then another place and another place.”
Zhegu said that the dream the couple started with continues to grow as the company grows larger and reaches more areas outside of Vermont and the Northeast.
“We are close now to actually signing a contract with a company in California that would like to bring our product to California, Arizona and Texas,” Zhegu said.
For Nguyen, the business has held a much deeper meaning, that of melding together two places she calls home.
“My husband made the name because Vermont has the Green Mountains and then Vietnam is like the Valley of Coconut, so that’s where the Green Valley comes from — combining two worlds together,” she said.
