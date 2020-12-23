Amanda Gerlack, of Nancy Jenkins Real Estate, has received the National Association of Realtors’ Green Designation.
This title was created in an effort to increase consumers’ awareness of efficiency in homes and buildings — it helps realtors inform buyers about the impacts of “green” real estate.
Gerlack received this designation by showing that she has the knowledge and tools needed to become a trusted green resource for South Burlington, according to a press release.
“Living green is about making healthy choices that are also easy on your wallet. NAR Green Designees have the necessary resources and relationships to effectively work with you to find your next home or assess your next green project.” said Marc Gould, Senior vice president of the National Association of Realtor’s member development group
