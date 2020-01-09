Tim and Vanessa Fortune and Tom Brassard

Left to right, Tim and Vanessa Fortune and Tom Brassard. 

 Courtesy photo

Paw Print & Mail, a South Burlington printing and direct mail fulfillment company, has new ownership after more than three decades.

According to the company’s founder Tom Brassard, Tim and Vanessa Fortune of Williston will take the reins.

“I am ready to explore new opportunities and was fortunate to find the ideal successor in Tim Fortune,” said Brassard. “Over the past two months, we have worked closely together to ensure that Paw Print’s integrity and reputable level of service will remain unchanged.”

