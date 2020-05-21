After weeks of dark showrooms and locked doors, local businesses began to reopen this week. The South Burlington Business Association and city staff worked together last week to prepare for the coming transition.
It’s been a challenging time for local businesses, but in the city the effects of the pandemic vary.
“It really runs the gamut,” said Julie Beatty, the association’s coordinator. “We have some businesses that have been working as essential businesses the whole time, they’re busy ... and then we have people that are completely shut down.”
Gov. Phil Scott’s May 11 announcement allows for retail stores to begin reopening on May 18 – but mandates that employees wear a mask and that both employees and customers maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and others.
Stores may only allow 25% of their maximum legal capacity into the store, to allow for that spacing.
Following the governor’s announcement, the association heard from some of its members, wondering how to reopen. Business owners are wondering how they will procure the required protective gear, like masks.
Beatty said that some protective gear is not available, and that the association is figuring out how to help businesses get it.
The association is also in discussion with city Director of Planning and Zoning Paul Conner about adopting temporary measures to help businesses get back on their feet. Talks had not been finalized by press deadline, however relaxing rules around signage and potentially allowing restaurants to open outdoor seating in parking lots and on grass were discussed, Conner said.
“To the extent that we can be supportive, helping businesses, some new ones, some that have been with us for decades, to continue to survive and make it through this period of time, that’s an important part of our community,” Conner said.
The city is anticipating a shortfall in its local option tax revenue among other economic impacts of COVID-19.
Though retailers are excited to get back to business, they aren’t quite out of the woods yet.
“There is a general concern in terms of our board worrying about, ‘How are people going to feel and what can businesses do to alleviate that fear?’” Beatty said. “I think all businesses are going to be working hard to alleviate that.”
“We’re just going to do our best to support our people and really hope that everybody can come through this and begin to thrive again,” she continued.
Stores contemplate opening their doors
The “play,” in Play it Again Sports could have been swapped for pause these past couple of months, and according to store manager Eric Small it’ll stay that way for a while longer.
On March 17, Play it Again Sports halted operations in the wake of COVID-19. The store remained closed until early May, when a curbside pickup model was adopted, Small said.
Although Gov. Phil Scott gave retailers the green light to open their doors – with some limitations – on May 18, Play it Again Sports decided to wait until June 1 to resume in-store operations.
Waiting allows time for staff to be trained on new sanitation and operation protocol, as well as time to communicate those changes to customers, Store Owner Duncan Macdonald said.
“Business has been brutal as a retail store counting on foot traffic,” Macdonald said of the past months. “I’m excited, but I’m also a little tentative [to reopen]. We don’t know what’s going to happen with this virus. We’re all operating in the great unknown to some extent.”
That’s why precautions will be taken. The store sells both new and used sporting goods and will be requiring clients to clean their goods before bringing them in.
In turn, the store will clean goods again before selling them. There will also be a limit on the number of customers allowed inside the space, and customers will be required to wear masks, Macdonald said.
“My biggest fear is we’re going to have people who are going to be angry they have to wear a mask,” he said, adding he had hoped the state would require shoppers to wear masks to take the onus off individual business owners and retailers.
As for restoring public confidence in shopping, Macdonald thinks part of the effort will be informing customers of the store’s new protocol.
Operating a business that sells used goods has been an advantage in past times of economic hardship, and Macdonald believes that might ring true again in the current economic climate.
And while team sports may be on hold for the foreseeable future, he anticipates equipment for individual activities like roller skating, bicycling and yard games might be in greater demand.
“We can’t wait to have customers back in the store, but we need to do it in a safe and comfortable fashion,” Macdonald said.
Alpine Shop reopens
As one might infer from the name, summer isn’t the biggest season for the Alpine Shop. But Jamie Amadeo, the hard goods manager, was still looking forward to welcoming customers inside the store when reached by phone before the store’s May 19 reopening.
The Alpine Shop has been operating on a shipping and curbside pickup model since closing its doors in mid-March. But with the governor’s okay to begin reopening on May 18, the shop was ready to greet customers in-person once again.
“We’re trying to encourage as much safety as possible,” Amadeo said. The store is cleaning per state guidelines and employees will be wearing masks. Workers have taken the state’s reopening training, and employees’ temperatures will be taken before they start work, Amadeo said.
“It has been, historically, a little packed in here,” he said. That’s why workers have moved merchandise to allow greater space for social distancing. The Alpine Shop will encourage shoppers to wear masks, Amadeo said.
The store normally operates every day of the week, but hours have been reduced to five days per week to start, maintaining shipping and curbside pick-up options.
“We’re taking things one step at a time,” Amadeo said.
U-mall begins reopening
On Tuesday, May 19, the University Mall begin reopening. The mall is adhering to the governor’s gradual reopening protocol. It is also encouraging customers to wear masks, keeping its food court to take-out only and assuming measures to promote social distancing.
As of press deadline, the mall planned to operate with reduced hours, between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
“Only a handful of merchants will be operating but I expect there will be more and more each day as stores complete safety plans and train employees on new operating procedures,” Heather Tremblay, the mall’s Vice President of Property and Asset Management, wrote in an email on Tuesday morning.