Lisa Ventriss of South Burlington is the new interim dean of Champlain College’s Robert P. Stiller School of Business.
Ventriss retired after 19 years as president and CEO of the Vermont Business Roundtable earlier this year. During her tenure, she championed the creation of Vermont Talent Pipeline Management, which seeks to align industry needs with the state’s education and training providers.
“Students today must learn to take theories from the classroom and experience how they play out in the real world. Additionally, it’s critical for students to begin to build their business networks while still in school,” said Ventriss, in explaining why she came out of retirement to assume the interim role.
Ventriss will focus on strengthening the engagement of regional employers in the college’s academic programs and career offerings and expand business community connections to the college.
“I am excited to expand these important connections between Vermont employers and Champlain students and increase the visibility and integration of the Stiller School of Business within and beyond Vermont,” she said.
