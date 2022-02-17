A few light thuds echoed from the ceiling of Katie Clark’s office. Little elephants, she joked, flicking her eyes up where, unseen, her two youngest kids scrambled around the loft over her Beta Technologies office.
The last few years have been a little crazy for the Clarks, the family at the heart of Beta, one of South Burlington’s fastest-growing companies and a burgeoning pioneer in green aviation.
Last year, the start-up inked a deal with United Parcel Service for new electric aircraft, as part of UPS’s efforts to decrease fossil fuel dependence. The U.S. Air Force awarded Beta the first airworthiness approval for a manned electric aircraft, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund has invested in the sky-bound startup, and Gov. Phil Scott name-dropped the company at his State of the State address last month as a “cutting edge employer.”
To accommodate this growth, the company hopes to expand its South Burlington location at the Burlington International Airport by constructing a new 344,000 square foot manufacturing and office building, phase one of a master plan that includes another airplane hangar, a potential area for child care, a pilot training and commercial use building and a solar field, among other plans.
Since 2020, Beta has more than doubled in staffing numbers but just five years ago Beta was a small startup created by Kyle Clark, a Harvard grad, hockey player, aviation nerd and Katie’s other half. Both are homegrown Vermonters; Katie is from Essex, and Kyle grew up in Huntington, Williston and Essex. They met and became friends in middle school, but were destined to date in their early 20s and get married six months later by a justice of the peace at an army navy surplus store in Portland, Maine.
“We have a really hard time I think, coloring within the lines,” Katie Clark said, recalling the early days of Beta, when a “motley crew” of contractors, mostly friends, some guys from hockey, maybe a few cousins, assembled to patch up the airplane hangar and build their first plane.
“It was rough, but it worked and then we grew a little bit and we were able to make it a little bit better and then we grew a little bit more and we were able to make it a little bit better still. I think in a lot of ways that’s what we’re still doing,” Clark said. “I don’t know, it’s what Vermonters do, right?”
Clark’s biting charm spilled out as she gushed on working with “the smartest people in the world” and on helping save the planet through sustainability and green transportation.
Transportation, from air travel to cars to trains, is the biggest producer of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. by 35 percent, as of a 2019 study from the Environmental Protection Agency. The International Council on Clean Transportation projects carbon emissions from commercial flights to triple by 2050, despite efforts to regulate and reduce emissions.
In addition to electric aircraft, Beta is building a charging network cross-country to better enable electric transportation — all 60 plus stations so far, online or in permitting, will be ready to charge electric vehicles as well as planes.
Interspersed with Clark’s shop talk were jokes poked at her husband and a swear or two. Maybe three. Recently, she’s had a little more time to reflect amid the persistent coronavirus pandemic, and she’s found herself a little astonished.
“Holy cow, how did this become our life?” Clark asked. “You know, we’re just entrepreneurs who were born and raised in Vermont and are trying to raise our family here because we love this state, and we love the people in this state, and we love the community.”
Despite its growth, Beta has firmly remained a Vermont company. Even with flashy offers for more money and more space, the goal has always been to grow jobs and the business at home, Clark said. “Right from day one, it was: We want to grow a business here. That was always a goal and still is a goal.”
Raising four kids in Vermont, Clark said it was important to try to create a place where their kids could grow up, find a lucrative job and stay, not to be forced to move out of state for work or school or housing. Retaining young Vermonters and attracting new families is a struggle the governor has emphasized over the years as Vermont has climbed higher on the oldest state population list to hit number two, only after Maine.
Two of the Clark kids already caught the aviation bug and are bonafide members of the Beta team: their oldest daughter, who first flew solo on her 16th birthday, is a pilot at Beta, and their son works in the fabrication facility.
Clark has helped spearhead a job shadow program to offer youth at local high schools and tech centers a chance to check out jobs in general aviation, from communications to design to welding and fabrication. Beta has also worked with local college students on projects and is partnered with the Vermont Flight Academy.
As a business neighbor, Clark noted the Beta team is conscious of the added strain that new employees relocating might have on the already crunched housing market. That’s one reason why creating child-care supports is part of Beta’s master plan, in progress with the South Burlington development review board now, and why they’ve explored other housing relocation options to support rather than strain local housing.
For Clark, the planes are secondary to the overall mission, which finds its sweet spot at the matrix of sustainability and community. But Kyle would say the planes are number one, she said: the two of them sort of balance things out.
“Kyle is super passionate about airplanes. Even when we were little kids. I would go to his football game and afterwards we would all go to a party, and I would invite Kyle, but he would say, ‘No, I have to go home and build a model airplane,’” Clark recalled, laughing.
She hopes that with their electric airplanes, green priorities, and the culture they foster at work, Beta can have an impact beyond South Burlington and Chittenden County.
Her informal mission statement?
“Well, it’s to not be a--holes, it’s to not raise a--holes and it’s to not hire a--holes. If we can do all three of those things, then hopefully we’ll be successful in the community and the world. If we were all not assholes our world would be a way better place,” Clark said. “It’s very cliche but all we want to do as humans is leave this place a little bit better than we found it and if we’ve done that even a little bit here, then it’s pretty cool.”
