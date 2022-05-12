Louis Godin of South Burlington has launched a new wedding consulting business, webeventplanner.com.
“Not everyone has the budget for a wedding planner,” says Godin.
He offers a 75-minute non-biased approach to planning, cutting costs, vendor selection, budgets, logistics, event management, timelines, and other concerns for couples planning a wedding.
He has 35 years of experience in the wedding and events industry and has helped plan over 1,700 events (500 weddings) in his career. He was named member of the year by the Vermont Association of Wedding Professional in 2019.
“Louis is amazing,” said Meghan Henning-LeBlanc in a press release announcing the business launch. “I was so confused and just needing someone to point me in the right direction. Louis provides not just help with planning but also gives anyone who uses him the comfort knowing he has your best interest at heart.”
Godin is also active in the community. He is founder of South Burlington Neighbors Helping Neighbors Project, served as logistics chair for the Champlain Valley Walk to End Alzheimers, and consultant for Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, and has volunteered for the Reason to Hope dinner.
