On March 12 at Runway Auto in South Burlington, donated a 2021 Subaru to Melissa Tarryk, of Georgia.
The gift was made in partnership with GEICO and the National Autobody Council Recycled Rides program.
Tarryk was chosen by Vermont Works for Women.
“I appreciate this more than I can ever put into words. This car is going to have a domino effect on my life. It will allow me to continue to work with a safe reliable car,” Tarryk said. “I have just accepted a management position in the company I started working with back in Dec 2019 in an entry level job. Now having this car, I know I can meet my new position requirements which will then help provide for my family. You have no idea how much of a blessing this is and how grateful I am. I hope to one day be able to give back as I have been helped though my journey as a tradeswoman in Vermont.”
Runway Auto owner Rosann Kramer said their goal as a Vermont autobody shop is to give back.
This is Kramer’s third gifted vehicle since 2018.
