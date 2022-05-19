Vermont Federal Credit Union was recently awarded the Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award and achieved gold-level recognition.
The award highlights worksites around the state and their efforts to promote the health and wellness of employees. Ongoing wellness programs at the credit union include wellness challenges, nutrition classes, community supported agriculture and farm sharing, discounted gym memberships and employee assistance programs.
“Our employees are our most important asset” Jean Giard, CEO said. “Promoting a healthy environment and supporting the well-being of our employees is a significant priority for our organization.”
Vermont Federal Credit Union has seven locations throughout the state, including South Burlington.
