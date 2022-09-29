Credit union opens branch, corporate headquarters

Vermont Federal Credit Union has opened its eighth branch and new corporate campus at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington.
“We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand our presence in South Burlington and support the many residents, businesses and community organizations that make the city a vibrant and thriving place,” said CEO Jean Giard.
The new 40,000 square foot corporate campus will be home to approximately 100 employees and all Vermont Federal Credit Union internal departments. The retail branch will bring a full array of banking capabilities and services to the local community.
“The buildout and renovations were a huge accomplishment for our team,” said Giard. “Our new facility truly demonstrates our commitment to the Vermont community, and we invite you to visit and experience the new building.” Vermont Federal Credit Union is an $850 million-plus financial institution, with eight locations currently serving over 49,000 members.
Members are part of a cooperative, meaning they share ownership in the credit union and elect a volunteer board of directors. More at vermontfederal.org.
