Credit union makes holiday gift to Feeding Chittenden

SeaComm recently donated $1,000 in support of Feeding Chittenden. The funds will assist the organization’s mission to alleviate hunger by providing nutritious meals and cultivating opportunities locally during the holiday season.
Feeding Chittenden operates Monday through Friday with help from dedicated volunteers and supporters. From left, SeaComm South Burlington branch manager Larry Bridglal and Feeding Chittenden major gifts and communications manager Anna McMahon.
