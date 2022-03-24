Maribeth Spellman has joined Vermont Federal Credit Union in South Burlington as head of human relations.
Spellman was previously managing director and chief operating officer for Hickok and Boardman.
She began her career as a military officer and attorney, serving within the Department of the Army for over 15 years in numerous assignments both overseas and throughout the United States. Spellmen returned to Vermont in 2013 and was appointed to serve as commissioner of the Vermont Department of Human Resources.
She holds a law degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor from the Catholic University of America. Spellmen had previously been a member of the Vermont Federal Credit Union board of directors.
“We are very excited that Maribeth is joining our credit union and we believe her experience and leadership will be a great benefit to our organization and our employees” Jean Giard, CEO, said.
