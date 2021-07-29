Construction firm donates to group that helps families of those killed on the job

PC Construction of South Burlington made a $5,000 donation to a foundation dedicated to supporting contractors’ families affected by worksite deaths of a loved ones.
“Their partnership has benefited more than 250 families over the last 10 years,”
said Steve Loyer, treasurer of the Class Mike Loyer Foundation.
“We’re very fortunate that this organization is here to coordinate financial and moral support during times of extreme grief and hardship,” said Eve Norris, vice president at PC Construction.
The Classic Mike Loyer Foundation was founded in 2011 after the tragic death of Mike Loyer in a construction site accident. Today, the foundation’s primary mission is to support Vermont families in the construction community, who often struggle to pay final expenses after the accidental death of a loved one.
In addition, to honor Mike’s history of helping others, the organization also supports many other individuals with needs ranging from medical conditions to addiction and financial hardship.
