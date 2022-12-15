Curb Resource Collection, a recently launched residential waste hauling company, says it can offer a better option for homeowners looking to cut down on their waste generation.
Curb offers a selection of full-service and compost-only plans, all of which are currently available to residents in South Burlington and some neighborhoods in Shelburne, and other areas in Chittenden County.
Curb charges full-service customers for landfill-bound waste by the bag. Curb customers prepay for yellow “Curb landfill” stickers that go on each bag of landfill-bound waste. The fewer stickers a customer uses, the less they pay.
By including compost service, Curb hopes to reduce landfill waste and comply with the state’s ban on throwing food scraps in the trash. Backyard composters also benefit from curbside composting service, which allows them to also compost meat, bones, fish and oils.
“Curb is a local collection service with a big purpose: reduce landfill-bound waste,” said co-founder Brian Somers. “We built this business to encourage our neighbors and community members to repurpose, recycle and reimagine their household discards not as waste, but as the resources that they are.”
Curb’s founders are four close friends — Brian Somers, Anna Stuart, Tommy Lyga and Kristen Lyga — who are all longtime Vermont residents. All four came to Vermont for college and decided to make it their permanent home.
