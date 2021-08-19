Agilent Technologies Inc., with an office in South Burlington, has donated 200 computers to the Lund Family Center, whose mission is to “break the cycles of poverty, addiction and abuse by supporting pregnant and parenting teens, young adults, and adoptive families.”
The refurbished computers, 175 laptops and 25 desktops, were previously used by employees working at the company’s BioTek Instruments headquarters in Winooski.
“The donation is a part of Agilent’s ongoing employee-driven commitment to nurturing community partnerships in Vermont,” said Ginger Cooper, associate vice president for the company.
“We are grateful to them for recognizing Lund’s impact in treatment, adoption, and family services,” said Tricia Coates, president and CEO of Lund.
Several employees of both organizations attended the event to share in the celebration, including one employee with a personal connection to Lund. As a child, Chrissy Reyome was adopted through Lund. In 2020 she adopted her now three-year-old son, Cameron, through the organization.
“My parents adopted me through Lund when I was one month old. Twenty years later, Lund helped me to reconnect with my birth parents and facilitated our first meeting. Now, because of Lund I have my adorable son,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.