Common Good Vermont has launched a fundraising and development certificate program to help participants produce grant proposals, connect with donors, write fundraising appeals, and build meaningful partnerships.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 16. The program is designed for leaders, executives and staff members of small to mid-sized nonprofit organizations.
Common Good Vermont works to unite and strengthen mission-driven organizations in the state.
“The certificate program is a must do, whether you are just starting out or have been in the development world for years,” said Sharon Lifschutzt. “Through this program I built my confidence, developed a cohort of trusted colleagues and walked away with a plan to help move Lund’s fundraising forward.”
This intensive online program will include live online training, peer-learning sessions, individual assignments and one-on-one coaching with lead trainer Jenn Hayslett, who has more than 25 years of leadership experience in all areas of fundraising and marketing.
Find out more at commongoodvt.org.
